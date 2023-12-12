Cipher case: Court defers indictment of PTI founder, Qureshi

RAWALPINDI: The special court formed under the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday deferred the incitement of PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the special court had fixed December 12 to indict the PTI supremo and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case.

Judge Abual Hasnat remarked he gave out-of-the-way relief in the cipher case. “Highlight a single point to show ‘haste’ proceedings of the case,” the judge asked PTI founder’s lawyer Salman Safdar, who complained of a ‘speedy’ trial.

Safdar in his arguments said they have challenged two judgments of the special court in Islamabad High Court. At this juncture, Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi said the high court has not barred the special court from hearing the case and pleaded for indictment of the accused.

Judge Abual Hasant remarked he is continuing proceedings of the case on merit. Later the indictment of PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi was deferred until tomorrow (December 13).

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.