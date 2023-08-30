Cipher Case: Court denies physical remand, sends Qureshi to jail

ISLAMABAD: A special court refused further physical remand of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the FIA in the diplomatic cipher case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was produced in the special court after completion of his two days’ physical remand.

Presiding Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain conducted in-camera hearing of the cipher case under the Official Secrets Act.

Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s lawyer Babar Awan were present in the court.

FIA Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi sought further physical remand of Qureshi. The special court denied request of the prosecutor and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Special court in previous hearing granted two days physical remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the FIA.

“No more physical remand will be granted if no progress made in the case,” Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain said in his remarks.

Qureshi had on Saturday challenged his physical remand in the Islamabad High Court.

He filed petition against physical remand granted by a special court to the FIA in a case pertaining to diplomatic cipher that reportedly went missing from the PTI’s ex-prime minister.

Qureshi, who served as foreign minister, was arrested in capital Islamabad recently.