Cipher case: Court to indict PTI supremo, Qureshi on Dec 12

RAWALPINDI: The special court formed under the Official Secrets Act on Monday decided to indict the PTI supremo and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a cipher case on December 12, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the cipher case was conducted by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain in the Adiala Jail. During today’s hearing PTI lawyers raised the issue of not allowing international media to cover the trial.

PTI lawyers in their arguments before the court said the trial is underway under the Criminal Act 1952, however, it was amended in 1958. They claimed the court could not continue with the trial until clarification on the matter.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor said the notification of the law and justice ministry is clear and the trial is underway as per the law.

The special court after distributing copies of the challan to the respondents decided to indict the PTI supremo and former foreign minister in cipher case on December 12.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that the former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.