Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved verdict on the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) plea for an in-camera hearing on the PTI chairman bail in cipher case, ARY News reported.

FIA Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar and PTI chairman’s lawyer Salman Safdar appeared before the court.

The FIA special prosecutor pleaded for an in-camera hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case as it is fearful that an open court hearing could harm Pakistan’s diplomatic ties with other states if the matter is discussed publicly.

Shah Khawar said even former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was booked in a case for speaking publically on a matter.

Salman Safdar pushing for an open court hearing, said if FIA wants to give anything ‘sensitive’ in the case, it can submit in the court.

IHC CJ Aamer Farooq after hearing arguments from both sides, reserved the veridct on the FIA’s plea for an in-camera hearing in the cipher case.

“Let’s hear the application for in-camera proceedings along with the main application for bail,” observed the court when it took up the petition.

Earlier, the FIA submitted challan of the cipher case in a special court constituted under the official secrets act. PTI chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted in the challan.