Cipher case: IHC to hear PTI chief’s plea on September 25

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to the respondents including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s petition seeking post-arrest bail in the cipher case.

The court’s notices came during the hearing of Khan’s bail petition challenging the special court’s decision in the said case last week. The plea was filed by the PTI chairman on Saturday and was fixed for hearing today.

The special court — established under the Official Secrets Act — had rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of the PTI chief in the case of the missing cipher.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued notices in response to the plea filed by lawyer Salman Safdar on behalf of the PTI chief.

The PTI chief’s legal team repeatedly urged for an early hearing of the case, following which the IHC chief justice emphasised that there is a proper procedure in place, and the case will be decided accordingly.

The case will be taken up by the IHC on September 25.

The PTI chairman was sent to jail on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. On August 29, the IHC had suspended his sentence.

However, a special court had directed Attock jail authorities to keep him in “judicial lockup” in connection with the cipher case.