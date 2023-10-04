Cipher case: IHC to hold open hearing on PTI chairman’s bail plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed FIA’s plea and announced holding an open court hearing on the bail plea of the PTI chairman in cipher case, ARY News reported.

Announcing the verdict that was reserved on Monday, the Islamabad High Court CJ Justice Aamer Farooq ruled to hold open court hearing of the former PM’s bail plea in the cipher case.

The IHC in its verdict said during the hearing sensitive information will be made in-camera on the lawyers’ point out.

In the last hearing, FIA Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar pleaded for an in-camera hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case as it is fearful that an open court hearing could harm Pakistan’s diplomatic ties with other states if the matter is discussed publicly.

Shah Khawar said even former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was booked in a case for speaking publically on a matter.

Salman Safdar, the PTI chief lawyer, pushing for an open court hearing, said if FIA wants to give anything ‘sensitive’ in the case, it can submit in the court.

Earlier, the FIA submitted challan of the cipher case in a special court constituted under the Official Secrets Act. PTI chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted in the challan.