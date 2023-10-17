Cipher case: PTI chief, Qureshi’s indictment deferred

RAWALPINDI: The special court formed under the official secrets act on Tuesday deferred indictment of the former prime minister and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a cipher case, ARY News reported.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case in Adiala Jail under the Official Secrets Act 2023 in the presence of senior prosecutor, Shah Khawar, PTI Chairman and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During today’s hearing, the copies of challan in the case were given to the suspects of the Cipher case, meanwhile, the special court is scheduled to indict the accused in the next hearing.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

Read more: Cipher case: IHC to hold open hearing on PTI chairman’s bail plea

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.

The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan – the then principal secretary – to “manipulate the contents of cipher”. “The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cipher, which was sent to the PM office”, it added.