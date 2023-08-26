Cipher Case: Qureshi challenges physical remand in IHC

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has challenged his physical remand in the Islamabad High Court, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Former foreign minister has filed a petition against physical remand granted by a special court to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case pertaining to a diplomatic cipher that reportedly went missing from the PTI’s ex-prime minister.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has pleaded to the court to declare the trial court’s August 20, 21 and 25 decision as void. He pleaded to the high court to send him on judicial remand after declaring the physical remand decision as void.

“With malicious intent and connivance of the federal government the case has been against me. I didn’t receive the cipher telegram, neither shared its transcript with a person,” he pleaded.

“The record proves that the cipher has been in possession of the foreign ministry,” he petitioned.

“The FIA arrested me and got my physical remand thrice. Prosecution failed to bring the evidence, still the trial court granted physical remand,” petitioner said.

The federal government and the secretary interior have been made respondents in the petition.

Special court in Islamabad on Friday granted the FIA three days’ physical remand of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in diplomatic cipher case.

Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case against Shah Mahmood Qureshi under Official Secrets Act 2023. The court asked the investigating officer to present Qureshi again on August 28.

Qureshi, who served as foreign minister, was arrested in the capital Islamabad last week.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified document.