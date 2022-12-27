‘Cirkus becomes Rohit Shetty’s biggest flop yet’

Cirkus has left Shetty’s Bol Bachchan (starring Abhishek Bachhcan) behind and turned out to be even poorer at ticket windows. As per reports, Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus earned in the range of IRs 6.35 to IRs 7.35 crore on its opening day.

In contrast, Bol Bachchan had raked in IRs 12.10 crore on day 1 at theatres.

ROHIT SHETTY BOX OFFICE REPORT CARD



In recent times, Rohit Shetty has almost been revered in Bollywood as one director who can dole out hits. I mean, come on! The filmmaker managed to create history even during the peak COVID-19 period by drawing crowds to the theatres to watch Sooryavanshi. In fact, the film had a nett gross of Rs 195 crore at ticket windows. Trumping it was perhaps his career-best earnings in another Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, which went on to rake in Rs 239 crore at the box office. However, it seems the Rohit-Ranveer duo failed to create magic with Cirkus.

ROHIT SHETTY HIGHEST GROSSERS

Apart from Simba and Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty has given box office greats in 2017’s Golmaal Again, which earned the maker a nett gross of Rs 205 crore, Chennai Express which earned Rs 207 crore and Golmaal 3, which raked in Rs 108 crore at ticket windows.

Even Bol Bachchan, which was panned by fans and critics alike raked in Rs 100 crore at ticket windows, while Dilwale, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan, along with Kajol, which met with mostly negative reviews managed to draw rs 139 crore nett gross for makers.