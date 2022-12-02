‘Cirkus’ trailer: Ranveer Singh film promises laugh riot with Deepika Padukone surprise

Ranveer Singh in a double role, Deepika Padukone’s surprise entry, hilarious comedy punches – Rohit Shetty promises an entertainment-packed laugh riot with the ‘Cirkus’ trailer.

The hotly-anticipated trailer of the Bollywood title ‘Cirkus’ is finally out now and has fans thrilled and excited to experience the punchy comedy in cinemas soon.

The almost four-minute-long trailer opens with the camera zooming into the Jubilee Cirkus before Singh was introduced as ‘The Electric Man’ (one of his two characters in the film).

Contrary to expectations, it is not only Singh in the double role but also actor Varun Sharma plays two characters of Singh’s partner (in-crime) and the two travel together to different locations from lavish mansions to colourful circuses and meet people, only to learn about them being familiar to those people.

Bollywood divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hedge appeared as two love interests of Singh’s characters, in addition to a whole bunch of comedy actors who mainly play the fellow members and performers of Cirkus.

The best seven seconds of the trailer however was towards the end, when Singh’s real-life wife, Padukone made a smashing surprise entry and the couple grooved together to the peppy number ‘Current Laga Re’.

About ‘Cirkus’, Ranveer Singh-led period comedy flick is based on Shakespeare’s ‘Comedy of Errors’ and Bollywood films, ‘Angoor’ (1982) and ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ (1968).

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles with Bollywood divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, the star-studded flick also features Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will have cameos in the power-packed entertainer.

Rohit Shetty has helmed the direction of the film and is also co-producing it with Reliance Entertainment and T-Series.

‘Cirkus’ is all set to hit theatres on Christmas this year, December 23.

