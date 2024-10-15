‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer: Varun, Samantha get entangled in espionage

Prime Video has dropped the action-packed trailer for “Citadel: Honey Bunny,” starring Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK serve as the showrunners and also directors of the series which is an Indian instalment in the “Citadel” spy franchise.

Written by Sita R. Menon and the writer duo, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is set to premiere on November 7.

Set in the 1990s, the spy series revolves around stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) and struggling actress Honey (Samantha) whose lives take an unexpected turn when they get entangled in espionage.

With the two Bollywood actors in the lead, the cast of the series also includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran and Saqib Saleem.

Raj & DK’s D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo brothers’ AGBO are producing ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’.

Reacting to his role on the show, Dhawan said that the character is unlike any he has played before who leads a double life.

“Every aspect of his personality has two distinct sides, which was very exciting for me as an actor. Intricately woven into the storyline, his portrayal required me to draw on a blend of experiences and characters I’ve embodied over the years, as well as mentally and physically prepare for the grueling stunts and amped-up action scenes, making it one of my most challenging performances yet,” the Bollywood actor added.

Samantha said that the intense action scenes and gripping storyline had her join the project.

“The challenges and efforts required to bring Honey to life have left a profound impact on me, both professionally and personally, making it one of the most significant roles of my career,” she added.

Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK were of the view that ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ gave them the opportunity to be part of a larger, unprecedented world of spies and espionage.

“We have created all our projects so far, but ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is our first collaboration. And that it is with the creative forces like the Russo Brothers, as well as a host of talented filmmakers and creators around the world, has made this an amazingly valuable creative experience,” the said in a statement