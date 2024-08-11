web analytics
Citizen discovers missile in Islamabad, alerts authorities

ISLAMABAD: A small missile was discovered by a citizen within the limits of the Police Station Golra Sharif area of Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The citizen immediately alerted the authorities by calling the police helpline 15.

Upon receiving the report, police swiftly arrived at the scene and secured the area. A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called to the location to assess and manage the situation.

The police have initiated an investigation to determine the nature of the missile and how it ended up in the public area.

