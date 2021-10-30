Citizen foils robbery bid, kills alleged mugger in Karachi’s Boat Basin

KARACHI: A citizen on Saturday foiled a mugging bid after he opened fire on an alleged mugger to kill him in the Boat Basin area of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, an alleged mugger tried to deprive a man in a vehicle of his belongings when the latter resisted the bid and opened fire on him.

“The incident occurred near Boat Basin and the mugger got killed in the entire episode,” the police said while confirming from the eye-witnesses’ account that the suspect was depriving citizens of their belongings.

The police also claimed to have recovered a weapon and motorcycle on the slain suspect as they also recorded testimonies from the eye-witnesses and the citizen involved in the entire episode.

In a similar incident in the same area in 2019, an alleged dacoit was killed in the Boat Basin area of Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh province after a citizen offered resistance during a dacoity bid.

Initially, police were quoted as saying that a man riding on a vehicle opened fire on a motorcyclist in the Boat Basin area of the city. “Before opening fire, the two sides exchanged a heated argument that led to this unfortunate incident,” said the authorities while narrating an eye-witnesses account.

However, after the probe into the incident, it was revealed that the one who died in it was an alleged dacoit.

SSP South said that the motorcyclist, who died in the incident, was an alleged dacoit and was killed when the vehicle driver opened fire on him in return.

