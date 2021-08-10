WATCH: Citizen tortured, looted by criminals at University Road in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking video, street criminals were seen torturing and looting a citizen on a motorcycle without any fear at the busy University Road of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident has reportedly taken place at the University Road near Safari Park. It showed that four street criminals on two motorcycles surrounded a citizen and kept torturing him.

A citizen had captured the video of the incident through his mobile phone who was also travelling on the same road. Nobody on the road has come to assist the helpless citizen nor has any police official arrived at the scene.

The criminals have managed to flee from the scene after snatching valuables from the citizen. The wounded citizen was identified as Zafar Iqbal.