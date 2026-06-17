Citizens can now invest in t-bills from as low as Rs5000

ISLAMABAD: In a historic first for the country, a revolutionary investment app has been launched that allows ordinary citizens to start investing with as little as Rs. 5,000 in t-bills, ARY News reported.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb launched the application in Islamabad, developed through the joint cooperation of the government and the private sector.

This milestone was achieved through a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and leading microfinance banking institutions.

With this new facility, any layman can now invest in government Treasury Bills (T-bills) with a minimum deposit of just Rs. 5,000.

“Users can now enjoy easy access to secure, government-backed investment opportunities through a completely digital process,” officials stated.

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They added that this initiative marks a massive leap forward in promoting financial inclusion and bringing the general public into the formal, documented economy.

Requirement

Customers must have a bank account (Wallet) with a private mobile company bank. After becoming the account holder, he or she can download the mobile app on your mobile.