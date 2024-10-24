web analytics
Friday, October 25, 2024
Citizens stage protest over water, electricity shortage in Karachi

KARACHI: The residents of Karachi staged protest on University Road due to the non-supply of water and electricity in PIB Colony area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The protest has led to the closure of both tracks to Hassan Square near the Newtown police station, resulting in severe traffic congestion on surrounding areas.

The negotiations between the protesters and police officials have ended in failure, with protesters resolute in their decision to continue their demonstration until their demands are met.

On the other hand, clean water has accumulated on the road in the old Sabzi Mandi area due to a line leakage which also disrupted the flow of traffic.

Recently, the main line was damaged during work on the BRT project.

Despite claims from the Water Corporation that they would resolve the leakages in the lines, the issue remains unaddressed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the citizens in Karachi are suffering from water shortage as water supply has been severely affected from past four days in several areas including Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Additionally the residents of PIB Colony, Garden, Sadar, Ranchore Line, Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Gulistan, Johar and other areas are also facing severe water shortage.

The Water Corporation had claimed that the repair work of the lines at 3 different places had been completed but the citizens still facing water shortage.

