Citizens storm KE office in protest against power outage

KARACHI: A group of children stormed into K-Electric complaint center in protest against ongoing power outages in North Nazimabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to K-Electric officials, the protesters damaged several motorcycles, belonged to employees of the center, and burned three of them.

The protest escalated as the children set a fire near the entrance gate of the center.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and managed to bring the situation under control.

According to law enforcement, the protest had been ongoing for two days due to prolonged electricity shortages in the neighborhood, with around 40 to 50 children participating.

Authorities also noted the presence of 4 to 5 women who appeared to be guiding the children during the protest.