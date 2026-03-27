Citizens urged to turn off lights from 8:30 to 9:30 PM tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday appealed to the public to observe Earth Hour tomorrow, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, by switching off all lights, ARY News reported.

The CM stated that the province has decided to observe Earth Hour on March 28 to mitigate the effects of climate change and conserve energy.

The campaign aims to create awareness among the masses regarding the responsible use and protection of energy resources.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has been tasked with monitoring the campaign.

Additionally, to ensure coordination and harmony across the initiative, the Secretary of Environment has been appointed as the focal person.

In her message regarding Earth Hour, the Punjab CM emphasized that it is a collective responsibility to provide a safe, neat, and clean environment for future generations.

Lauding the efforts of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), she noted that prioritizing the environment is a critical need of the hour.

She urged the public to participate actively in this national campaign by switching off their lights for one hour to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the Earth.

Earth Hour is a global grassroots movement organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), encouraging individuals, businesses, and communities to switch off non-essential lights for one hour at 8:30 p.m. local time on the last Saturday of March. Started in Sydney in 2007, it now spans over 190 countries, raising awareness for climate change and nature loss, often referred to as “the biggest hour for Earth”.