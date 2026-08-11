KARACHI: A court on Tuesday ordered Civil Hospital Karachi to pay Rs6.5 million in compensation to a woman patient who suffered complications following an incorrect surgery at the hospital.

The Senior Civil Judge (South) issued the order in a compensation case filed by Najma Rizwan against Civil Hospital Karachi.

The court directed the hospital to pay the Rs6.5 million compensation within 60 days.

According to the petitioner’s lawyer, Najma Rizwan was admitted to Civil Hospital Karachi on November 3, 2015, where she underwent surgery for the delivery of her child. She was discharged from the hospital on November 6.

The lawyer told the court that Rizwan’s health began to deteriorate after her discharge. She developed abdominal pain, swelling and other health complications.

According to the counsel, she subsequently sought treatment at another hospital, where doctors discovered that the surgery performed at Civil Hospital had allegedly been incorrect.

The lawyer argued that negligence during the surgery caused the woman to develop several additional health complications.

Read more: Court orders private hospital to pay Rs500,000 compensation to patient, waive Rs1.8m bill

After completing the proceedings, the court ruled in favour of Rizwan and ordered Civil Hospital Karachi to pay the compensation.

Earlier Compensation Order Against Top Private Hospital

A day earlier, the Consumer Protection Court (East) had ordered a top private hospital in Karachi to pay Rs500,000 in compensation to a woman patient over deficient services and medical negligence.

The court also directed the hospital to pay Rs200,000 in litigation costs and relieved the woman of a disputed additional bill of nearly Rs1.8 million.

The court rejected the hospital’s objection that the complaint had been filed after the prescribed limitation period under the Sindh Consumer Protection Act.

However, the court dismissed the patient’s claim for a refund of Rs2.2 million paid for hip replacement surgery, as well as her separate claim for Rs4.516 million in damages for nursing care, physiotherapy and medicines.

The court observed that even the hospital’s own doctor could not explain how a catheter that had initially been positioned correctly ended up inside an artery.