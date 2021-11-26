Civil judge arrested over rape charges in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR: Police on Friday arrested a senior civil judge over rape charges in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to the district police officer (DPO), a female, resident of Chitral, had accused the civil judge Lower Dir of sexually assaulting her.

Police have moved the woman to the hospital for medical, while a case has been registered against the civil judge. Further investigation will be carried out in light of the medical report of the alleged rape-victim woman.

On the other hand, the Registrar Peshawar High Court has suspended the judge who is accused of rape charges and added that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.

