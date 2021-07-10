Civil war in Afghanistan can spell danger for Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said that a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular, ARY News reported.

Speaking during ARY News’ special transmission on the Afghanistan situation, Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and will not allow anyone to use its soil against Kabul.

“Pakistan is committed for a durable peace in Afghanistan and cannot bear a civil war-like situation there,” he said, adding that, “the US has almost gone from Afghanistan, and our only concern is in case of a civil war in Afghanistan, Pakistan would be affected.”

“The entire region would suffer If civil war breaks out in Afghanistan after completion of the ongoing withdrawal of the foreign troops from Afghanistan,” he added.

Replying to a question, the advisor on national security said Pakistan played the role of facilitator to attain peace in Afghanistan.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan is already hosting about three million Afghan refugees and if the situation became tenser the TTP terrorists could enter Pakistan in the guise of refugees.

Speaking during ARY News’ special transmission on the situation emerging in Afghanistan after the foreign troops’ withdrawal, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said: It is up to Afghans to decide who rules Afghanistan after foreign military personnel, including those from the US, leave the war-torn country.

“Guns had been unable to decide [who rules Kabul] over the past two decades and won’t be able to do so in future.”

“Afghan people are to decide how Afghanistan is to move ahead.”

The DG ISPR said all warring factions have tired of the long-drawn Afghan conflict. Pakistan played a vital role in taking the peace process forward, he added.

“We kept on making all-out efforts for the peace process and will continue to do so in the days to come,” he resolved.