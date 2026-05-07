Civil War Becomes Streaming Hit on Prime Video, Captivating Audiences with Dystopian Thriller

Alex Garland’s thought-provoking war film, Civil War, is making waves on Prime Video, climbing the charts nearly two years after its release.

The dystopian thriller, starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, and Cailee Spaeny, has resonated with viewers, sparking conversations about societal collapse and the human cost of conflict.

Set in a near-future America, Civil War follows a group of journalists racing to the White House as rebel factions close in on the capital.

The film’s gritty realism and intense action sequences have earned it an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its timely themes and masterful direction.

Key Highlights:

Civil War is racking up the views on Prime Video, snatching the eighth spot on the platform’s top ten chart. This dystopian thriller, directed by Alex Garland, has earned critical acclaim with an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, thanks to its raw and realistic portrayal of societal collapse.

Despite mixed reviews, the film has performed impressively at the box office, raking in $127 million worldwide.

Starring an all-star cast, including Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman, Civil War is a gripping watch that explores timely themes. Garland’s masterful direction is reminiscent of his previous works, Ex Machina and 28 Years Later.

Civil War’s enduring popularity speaks to its relevance in today’s polarized climate.