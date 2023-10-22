Civilians’ military trials begin, Govt informs SC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has informed the Supreme Court that military courts have initiated trials of civilians, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The government in a miscellaneous petition to the apex court informed it about beginning of trials of civilians in response to the court’s August 03 order.

Total 102 individuals were arrested after May 09 and 10 incidents, government said in its plea to the court.

To safeguard the right to justice to the arrested persons, it is imperative that their trials are conducted and concluded so that those who may merit acquittal can be acquitted, and those who may merit minor sentences and have already served the time in custody can also be released, according to the petition.

“Furthermore, accused persons, if convicted, can avail remedies available under the law,” stated the application.

It is further submitted that the trials of these accused persons shall remain subject to the outcome of the proceedings of the apex court.

The accused have been taken into custody under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, read with the Official Secrets Act, 1923, it added.

According to application a total of 102 persons were taken into custody for their involvement in the attacks on military installations, including GHQ Rawalpindi, Corps Commander House Lahore, PAF Base Mianwali, ISI Establishment Civil Lines Faisalabad, Sialkot Cantonment, Hamza Camp, Gujranwala Cantonment, and Bannu Cantonment.