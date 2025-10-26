CJ Afridi hails judges, Institutions as SC reduces pending caseload to 55,951

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has disposed of more than 27,000 cases in the previous one year, while a staggering more than 22,000 cases were filed during the current year, and a whopping 161,733 cases were set for hearing during one year, the SC communique said, ARY News reported.

According to the communique issued by the SC, the total number of pending cases declined to 55,951, while old cases involving death and life imprisonment have been disposed of.

Now, the cases filed in the current year (2025) are under hearing in the top court.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi said that more than 16,000 cases were collected under the e-filing system, while more than 54,000 cases were protected in the digital record.

The CJ has praised judges and other institutions for the judicial reforms, while he also lauded the cooperation of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judicial Commission Pakistan, Law and Justice Commission, and others.

The digital era commenced with the Supreme Court Rules 2025, while the historic reforms were conducted in the judicial laws after 45 years.

Besides that, a reconciliation agreement was signed with the top court of China, while an agreement with Türkiye’s judiciary is in the final phase.

A new institutional procedure was introduced for the protection of the independence of the judiciary.

Under the Access to Justice Fund, a whopping Rs 1.64 billion was released. Separately, the federal government approved a grant of a staggering Rs 2 billion for the judiciary.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 125 million was allocated for the capacity building of the courts, while a handsome Rs 13.8 million was also allocated for free legal help in the SC and high courts.

For strengthening the judicial system, a secretariat of the Supreme Judicial Council was established. A notification of Secretariat Service Rules 2025 was also issued.

On the other hand, the Judicial Council disposed of 71 complaints from 2021 to 2024.

Moreover, the Supreme Judicial Council decided 130 complaints in the previous one year. An advisory committee was also set up comprising lawyers for reviewing the laws.

The reforms, digitization, and transparency are the commencement of a journey towards a comprehensive judicial system.