CJ BHC administers oath to five additional judges

QUETTA: Five additional judges of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday took oath of their new responsibility after the president approved the appointments on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice BHC Justice Naeem Akhtar to Advocate Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Advocate Shaukat Ali Rakhshani, Advocate Gul Hassan Tareen, Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana and Sardar Ahmed Aleemi.

On Wednesday, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of five additional judges of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) under Article 175 (a) of the Constitution.

The appointments from the president were given on advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under the recommendations of the judicial commission.

ایڈووکیٹ گل حسن ترین، محمد عامر نواز رانا اور سردار احمد علیمی کی بھی بطور ایڈیشنل جج تعیناتی کی منظوری صدر مملکت نےتعیناتی کی منظوری جوڈیشل کمیشن آف پاکستان کی سفارشات کی روشنی میں وزیراعظم کی ایڈوائس پر دی صدر مملکت نے تعیناتیوں کی منظوری آئین کے آرٹیکل 175 اے کے تحت دی — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 6, 2022

