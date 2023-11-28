CJ IHC inaugurate Mediation Centre in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq and Justice Ijazul Ahsan inaugurated the court-annexed ‘Mediation Centre’ in the federal capital today, ARY News reported.

CJ IHC Aamer Farooq along with other judges also visited the newly-launched Mediation Centre.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq said civil judges will perform mediation responsibilities in the newly launched centre. He said that every two out of 10 cases were being resolved through mediation.

He expressed hopes that the judiciary will also start the mediation process in criminal cases. “We will promote a mediatory system in the coming years,” Justice Ishaq added.

“Three million cases were resolved in the media centre. More mediation centres in Islamabad could help the courts to resolve different disputes,” said Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, while addressing the inauguration event, said that currently, 18,600 cases were under trial in the Islamabad High Court. It would take time to resolve the cases, he added.

He said that lawyers decreased the significant number of tenancy cases through mediation via the chamber of commerce.