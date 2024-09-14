web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 14, 2024
CJCSC, China’s military leadership reaffirm expanding strategic ties

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza held separate meetings with China’s military leadership during his official visit to the friendly country, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“Sahir Shamshad Mirza on an official visit to People’s Republic of China held separate meetings with General He Weidong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and General Liu Zhenli, Chief of CMC Joint Staff Department and delivered a talk in 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on the Role of Pakistan towards regional peace and stability,” the ISPR said.

It added that during meetings, both sides appreciated deep and historic relationship of Pakistan and China in multiple domains and acknowledged assuring progress on the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and defence cooperation.

The Chinese leadership also reaffirmed their unfettered commitment to support Pakistan on its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

