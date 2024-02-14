CJCSC discusses bilateral ties with Turkish Army’s deputy chief

RAWALPINDI: Turkish Armed Forces Deputy Chief of General Staff General Irfan Ozsert called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, said Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, General Irfan Ozsert visited Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. In a meeting, the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and the Turkish Armed Forces Deputy Chief of General Staff discussed issues related to bilateral military engagements and cooperation.

Both the armed forces also reiterated their commitment to further develop deep strategic ties. General Irfan Ozsert praised the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival, the Deputy Chief of General Staff of Turkish Forces was given a guard of honor.