CJP says 12,968 cases settled during last judicial year

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday said 12,968 cases were settled during the last judicial year, ARY News reported.

Addressing the full court reference to mark the commencement of the new judicial year, CJP Gulzar said 20,910 cases were registered, while 12,968 were settled during the last judicial year.

The last judicial year remained difficult for the world including Pakistan due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said and added that the judiciary faced hurdles in disposing off the pending cases.

“The number of pending cases in the judiciary increased due to coronavirus outbreak,” the CJP was quoted as saying during the full court reference.

Detailing the settled cases, the top judge said 6,797 civil petitions, 1,916 civil appeals, 469 review petitions, 2,625 criminal petitions, and 681 criminal appeals were disposed off by the judiciary.

CJP Justice Gulzar said hearings of the cases were conducted via video links in the Supreme Court to ensure immediate settlement of the pending cases.

The National Judicial Committee review the 10-year performance of the district judiciary, he added.