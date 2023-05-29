SC adjourns Punjab polls case hearing for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday indefinitely adjourned the hearing on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) petition against the top court’s order of elections in Punjab on May 14, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — is hearing the plea.

At the outset of the hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Usman Awan raised objection over the bench. After approval from the president, the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 has been enforced.

“New law has been enforced, we are aware of it,” CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked and added that the situation will become ‘interesting.’

The top judge asked the AGP to take guidelines from the government about an important case that is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday.

Later, CJP Umar Ata Bandial adjourned the hearing on ECP’s review petition on the Punjab election date for an indefinite period.

April 4 verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) – in its April 4 order – declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone elections to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as a new date.

In a 14-page review petition filed by the ECP on May 3, the electoral body pleaded with the Supreme Court to suspend its May 14 decision until a verdict on the revision petition on the issue.

“SC should review its decision as the judiciary doesn’t have the authority to give the date of elections,” the ECP petition read.

“If the decision is not suspended, the election commission will suffer an irreparable loss,” the petitioner pleaded.

The electoral watchdog further requested the apex court to “accept the instant Review Petition by revisiting, reviewing, reconsidering and recalling its April 4 order”.