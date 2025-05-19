CJP Afridi reviews progress on judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday chaired fourth session to review progress on judicial reforms aimed at improving service delivery and expanding access to justice.

According to a press statement issued by the Supreme Court, CJP Afridi commended the collective efforts of the Supreme Court’s officers and stakeholders in driving transformative reforms. He lauded the dedication of the teams behind the successful implementation of the EFiling system, which has significantly enhanced case management efficiency nationwide.

The Supreme Court’s IT Directorate also provided updates on advanced digital integrations, including public portals for real-time case tracking, aimed at fostering transparency and accessibility. These innovations, as highlighted by the Chief Justice, reflect a shared commitment to modernizing judicial operations and aligning them with public needs.

“Chief Justice Afridi underscored the judiciary’s unwavering focus on placing litigants at the heart of reforms, stressing that timely and effective justice remains a moral obligation,:

He reiterated that ongoing initiatives, including the digitalization of court processes and streamlined procedures, are designed not only to reduce case backlogs but also to uphold public trust through greater accountability.

The session concluded with Chief Justice Afridi reaffirming the judiciary’s resolve to prioritize innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration. He praised the contributions of all participants, including judicial officers, technical experts, and policy advisors, for their role in shaping a justice system that is adaptive, transparent, and equitable.

The interactive session was attended by Registrar of the Supreme Court Muhammad Salim Khan, development expert Sher Shah online from Paris, Hamayun Zafar IT Expert, Director General of the Federal Judicial Academy Hayat Ali Shah, and Secretary of the Law, Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat and section heads of the Supreme Court of Pakistan focused on reviewing progress in key areas such as digitalization, procedural efficiency, accountability, and transparency.