CJP Bandial remarks Article 62(1f) is ‘draconian law’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday remarked that Article 62(1f) of the constitution is a ‘draconian law’, ARY News reported.

These remarks were given by the CJP while hearing PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s appeal against his disqualification.

PTI leader’s lawyer in his arguments before a three-member bench of the Supreme Court said Faisal Vawda contested the election in 2018 and plea seeking his disqualification was filed after two years.

IHC’s judgment clearly states that Faisal Vawda has accepted his dual nationality, he added.

To this, the CJP remarked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the right to investigate the statement on oath. The case is important and the SC will hear it in detail, CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked.

Terming Article 62(1f), a draconian law, the CJP remarked that we have to see can ECP disqualify anyone for life or not.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until October 6.

Mr Vawda has sought to set aside a declaration by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Feb 9 which led to his disqualification as senator for life

Earlier in April, the Supreme Court had turned down a request by PTI leader Faisal Vawda to suspend the ECP’s February 16 verdict regarding his lifetime disqualification.

