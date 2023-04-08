CJP Bandial to hear curative review petition against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear a case on April 10, seeking withdrawal of the curative review against the Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

According to details, CJP Umar Ata Bandial will conduct an in-chamber hearing on April 10.

Meanwhile, an appeal against the curative review petition objection against Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa fixed for hearing.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed law ministry to withdraw the curative review reference filed against Supreme Court’s senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

According to the statement released PM Office, the prime minister directed Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar to withdraw the curative review reference against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa as it was ‘politically motivated’.

The premier further said CRR was filed only to defame Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family members. “This was not a reference rather a victimization by revengeful Imran Khan against an impartial person pursuing the course of constitution and the law.”

The Supreme Court (SC) on June 19, dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after declaring it ‘invalid’.

The detailed verdict released by the apex court nullified the presidential reference against Justice Isa and termed the reference as a violation of the law and the Constitution.

The judgment stated that the presidential reference filed against Justice Isa was in violation of the law and the Constitution. “The worthy President grossly failed to exercise his discretion as mandated under the Constitution and, thus, the entire process built thereon leading to the filing of the Reference was in violation of the law and the Constitution,” the verdict read.

