CJP briefs visiting IMF delegation over judicial system reforms

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi briefed an IMF delegation over the judicial system reforms in a meeting here, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, talking to the media said has that the visiting team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was told that “We have taken the oath of the independence of the judiciary”.

“The delegation was informed,” It is not our job to brief you all details”. The IMF team was briefed on the agenda of the National Judicial Policymaking Committee,” CJP said.

Chief Justice said that they were also informed that the lower judiciary being monitored by respective high court.

The delegation members said that they wanted to know about the compliance of agreements and the property rights, CJP said. “I told them about the reforms being made over the issue”.

The delegation members presented their suggestions with regard to the protection of property rights, Justice Yahya Afridi said. “The delegation was informed that we will give suggestions to high courts, they will constitute the benches for prompt hearing”, CJP told media.

“The IMF team was told that what you are suggesting should be on bilateral level. They said they want protection of the foreign investment in Pakistan,” CJP said.

Chief Justice said that the IMF team was told that the judiciary will be required the artificial intelligence.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Finance on Monday issued a clarification over the IMF mission’s visit of Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA).

Speaking to media following the IMF meeting, the Chief Justice stated that he had received a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but responded through the Attorney General, declining to reply directly.

CJP Yahya said that both Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader have been invited to the Supreme Court to discuss judicial reforms saying that the judiciary aims to strengthen the system.

Regarding a letter from PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Chief Justice stated that the matter falls under Article 184(3) and has been referred to the Judges’ Committee for review. He urged the constitutional committee to review and decide on matter of Imran Khan’s letter.

The Chief Justice also announced that Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb has been appointed as an ad hoc judge, given his expertise in tax cases. The CJP said that he is considering Aurangzeb’s name for a permanent position in the Supreme Court.