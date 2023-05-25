CJP constitutes larger bench on pleas against audio leaks commission

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial constituted a larger bench on pleas against the audio leak commission, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition was fired by Advocate Babar Awan on behalf of PTI against the judicial commission on audio leaks and urged the court to declare the notification of the judicial commission void.

Furthermore, the five-member larger bench headed by the CJP and comprised of Justice Ijaz Ulhassan, Justice Muneeb, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Azhar Waheed will hear the case tomorrow.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) secretary filed a petition against the inquiry commission on the audio leaks in the top court.

Read more: SCBA FILES PETITION AGAINST INQUIRY COMMISSION ON AUDIO LEAKS

It stated that the Constitution does not allows phone tapping of citizens and whether the inquiry commission would give any order without ascertaining the source of the audio recordings.

The petitioner said that the affairs of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) were interfered with by the constitution of the inquiry commission and the recent audio leaks were tantamount to influence the Supreme Court (SC) proceedings.

‘Judicial Commission’

Earlier, the federal government formed a three-member judicial commission, led by Supreme Court senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to probe the multiple audio leaks about the judiciary.