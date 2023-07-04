CJP, fellow Supreme Court Judges salaries increased by ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Acting President has promulgated ‘Salary of Judges of the Supreme Court Order 2023’ to increment remunerations of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and fellow judges of the apex court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ordinance has enhanced salary of the CJP to Rs12,29,189 per month, while judges of the supreme court will earn Rs11,61,163 per month.

The judges salaries ordinance has come into force from July 1st, 2023.

Under the previous order issued by President in June 2022, the CJP’s monthly salary was Rs1,024,324 while that of other apex court judges was Rs967,636.

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on May 16 this year asked the auditor general to present a comparative observation report on the salaries and privileges received by the president, prime minister, federal ministers, members of the parliament, and the Chief Justice of Pakistan.