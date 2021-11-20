CJP Gulzar Ahmed says no one can dare dictate him on deciding cases  

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed Saturday rubbished aside impression being created regarding pressure on the judiciary in deciding cases and said that no one could dictate him a decision, ARY NEWS reported.

While addressing the Asma Jahangir (AJ) Conference 2021, Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that he does not agree with the remarks of lawyer Ali Ahmed Kurd regarding his court.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“My court dispenses justice,” he said while inviting Ali Ahmed Kurd to witness it first hand besides adding that he had never taken pressure from any institution.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed said that the judges are working with dedication and on merit for dispensing justice and if anyone has objection over their decisions then they could be challenged.

“No one dictates me how to write my decision and I am working without pressure from any institution and giving decisions as per the constitution and law,” the chief justice said.

Read More: CJP GULZAR DIRECTS ACTION AGAINST LAWYERS INVOLVED IN IHC COMMOTION

He asked people to avoid creating confusion among the masses regarding the judicial system and said that it could lead to people’s mistrust of the judiciary.

“This country will remain forever and will be ruled as per law,” he said adding that the judiciary had and will remain committed to the continuity of the democratic system in the country.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!