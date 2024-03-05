CJP Isa asks ‘people’ to look towards parliament, not SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa asked the citizens to look towards parliament rather than the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, asserting that laws enacted by representatives of the people are critical and long-lasting, ARY News reported.

Addressing a dinner organised by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Tuesday in honor of outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the CJP praised the parliament’s role in lawmaking.

“The laws enacted by parliament should be appreciated unless they contradict the constitution,” Justice Qazi Faez Isa said. He stated that parliament is the institution that gave the country its constitution.

“The tradition of making consensus on different issues through debate in the parliament is the best,” the Chief Justice of Pakistan said.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood is scheduled to retire on March 8. A full court reference is scheduled for Friday in honor of Justice Tariq Masood, during which his contributions to the legal community and commendable service as a judge will be recognized.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood expressed gratitude to the PBC for arranging the event. He also thanked Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other participants.