CJP Isa, family donate 31,680 sq ft land to Balochistan govt

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and his family have gifted 31,680 square feet of land to the Balochistan government on the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day.

In a letter, signed by the chief justice and Qazi Azmat Isa, the family said the land was donated to be used as an environmental centre “for the people’s benefit”.

They said they wanted to donate their land which lies adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam’s residency in the Ziarat district.

“Pakistan is approaching 77 years of Independence and, if the government agrees, we would want this gift for the people to take effect on the auspicious day of 14 August 2024,” read the letter.

Meanwhile, copies of the letter, dated August 2, 2024, have been dispatched to the president, prime minister, Balochistan governor and Balochistan chief minister.