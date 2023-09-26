32.9 C
CJP Isa fines lawyer for incomplete documents in tax case

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday fined a lawyer for incomplete documents in an income tax-related case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Justice of Pakistan slapped a fine of Rs2,000 on a lawyer for appearing before the court without incomplete documents and representatives of the income tax department for the assistance of the court in the case.

The CJP remarked that cases related to income tax cannot proceed without the presence of a representative of the income tax department.

The court is blamed for stay orders on income tax-related cases, but the concerned department is not ready to assist the SC in these cases, CJP Isa remarked.

The top judge after slapping a fine of Rs2,000 on the lawyer, issued a notice to the In-Land Revenue department of the FBR.

Read more: Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as 29th chief justice of Pakistan

The lawyer was directed to present the receipt after submitting the fine amount to any of the charitable organisation.

Last week, the top judge also slapped a fine of Rs5,000 over the lawyer for wasting SC’s time in a property case.

Separately, in a meeting with bar councils, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Isa on Wednesday vowed to formulate a “comprehensive policy” on fixation of pending cases and the formation of benches.

