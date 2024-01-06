CJP Isa seeks end to practice of taking all matters to Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday emphasised the need to end the practice of taking every matter to the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

Addressing an event at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad, the chief minister said that the status of the lower courts must be raised to reduce the burden on courts higher up.

“The practice of taking every matter right up to the Supreme Court must come to end if we want this system to survive,” CJP Isa added.

The chief justice further said that the district judiciary should ensure fairness and treat the lawyers with respect, adding that justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

He underscored the need to discourage frivolous litigation, emphasising that the imposition of costs is the only way to stem this issue. He also stressed for environment protection saying it is a matter of our future.

چیف جسٹس کا ججز کو وکلاکی عزت کا مشورہ

جونیئرججزتمام درخواست گزاروں کوبرابرکاموقع فراہم کریں،چیف جسٹس

ججزسےدرخواست ہےجوبھی وکیل آئےان کی رسپیکٹ کاخیال رکھاجائے،چیف جسٹس#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/J0r9xNBKHt — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 6, 2024

Speaking of the live coverage of hearings, the top judge said it gives the viewers, especially the students, an opportunity to learn, and also gives people the confidence that “justice is being served”.

CJP Isa also said that the Federal Judicial Academy was working under a strong board and its success is the success for everyone. “As many as 3,200 judges are working in the country and the academy is providing training on different levels,” he noted.

The top judge pointed out that the academy brings together judges from different provinces and regions on a single platform where they can share their experiences and ideas with each other.