CJP Isa summons SJC meeting on Feb 29

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has summoned a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on February 29 to consider the complaints of misconduct against former apex court judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Mazahir Naqvi is facing proceedings of misconduct after his resignation.

The complaint against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was filed in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

In April 2023, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene an SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, the then-CJP Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.

Last week, an SC larger bench by a majority of 4 to 1 held that the proceedings, which had already been initiated by the SJC against a judge, shall not abate on his resignation or retirement.

“It is the prerogative of the SJC to proceed with the matter accordingly,” read the order.