CJP Qazi Faez Isa summons SJC meeting on Dec 14

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday convened a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), ARY News reported.

The SJC is the only constitutional forum that can examine the conduct of superior courts judges and recommend their removal under Article 209 of the Constitution.

The meeting will be held on December 14 at the Supreme Court building with CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the chair, to discuss various important issues.

Separately, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday took notice of the discrepancy between the judicial decision on lifetime disqualification under Article 62 (1) (f) and the amendments made to the Elections Act, 2017.

The top court scheduled the hearing for January 2024 and referred the matter, pertaining to ascertaining the period for disqualification, to the judges’ committee for the constitution of a bench.

It also issued notices to Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, advocate generals of all the provinces and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to assist the Supreme Court (SC).

The apex court’s notice came on a petition filed by a former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shamona Badshah Qaisrani, who was disqualified over a fake degree in 2007.