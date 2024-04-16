CJP Qazi Faez Isa visits LHC

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, along with other senior judges of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan visited the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

The CJP was accompanied by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Athar Minallah. The apex court judges arrived at the LHC during the tea break.

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan welcomed the distinguished guests upon their arrival. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Aliya Neelum, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, and other judges working at the LHC Principal seat were also present on the occasion.