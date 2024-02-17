CJP responds to Rawalpindi commissioner’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa responded to Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha’s allegations regarding ‘rigging’ in the General Election 2024, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the CJP said that as per the constitution, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the polls. “The allegations against me are baseless. Commissioner Rawalpindi should provide evidence for determining right or wrong,” he added.

“Commissioner Rawalpindi did not present any evidence. Tomorrow he may come up with allegations of theft or murder. If it is his right to accuse someone, he should also provide evidence,” Justice Qazi Faez Isa said.

The CJP said that petitions pertaining to alleged irregularities and rigging are being filed and the judiciary will decide them as per law.

Read More: Rawalpindi commissioner resigns over alleged election rigging

Earlier in the day, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha accused the CJP and Chief Election Commissioner of being involved in the ‘rigging’.

Liaqat Ali Chatha on Saturday resigned from his post and surrendered to police saying “I accept responsibility for rigging election 2024”.