CJP says SC acting on Arshad Sharif’s mother letter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday remarked that SC is acting on the letter of senior slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother, ARY News reported.

Hearing a contempt case against PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan, CJP remarked that the apex court has initiated proceedings on the letter written by Arshad Sharif’s mother.

We are summoning a report from the commission that has gone to Kenya to investigate the assassination of a senior journalist, the SC top judge remarked.

The CJP observed that the SC cannot investigate the matter by itself and they are working under the set rules and regulations in this case.

Read more: Arshad Sharif’s autopsy report: IHC seeks reply from respondents by Nov 15

It is pertinent to mention here that the slain journalist’s mother in a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, demanded the formation of a high-power judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing.

In the letter, the mother urged CJP Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of ‘cruel actions’ of the government in the investigation of the journalist’s killing and demanded justice for Sharif’s family.

“Sharif had written a letter to you [CJP Bandial], pointing out the death threats he was receiving and sedition cases that were registered against him across the country,” she noted in the letter.

Comments