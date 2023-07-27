CJP summons JCP meeting on August 2

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on August 2, ARY News reported.

The chief justice has summoned the JCP meeting to consider the confirmation of Justice Ibrahim Khan as regular Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Justice Ibrahim Khan is currently serving as acting CJP PHC.

The post of PHC chief justice fell vacant with the elevation of then Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. With her elevation, she became the first woman judge from the province in the apex court.

Born in Swabi on April 15, 1962, Justice Ibrahim was elevated to the high court as an additional judge on August 11, 2016, and subsequently he was confirmed as a judge of the high court on June 1, 2018.