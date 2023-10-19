CJP summons Supreme Judicial Council meeting

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has summoned a session of the Supreme Judicial Council, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources said that the CJP has also suggested the name of the Sindh High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Irfan Saadat Khan to fill one of the two vacancies of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The CJP has summoned a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council on October 20 (Friday) in the Supreme Court premises, sources said.

There are two seats of judges presently vacant in the apex court.

The chief justice has also stressed on resolving the mounting backlog of cases in the supreme court, sources added.