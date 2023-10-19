31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

CJP summons Supreme Judicial Council meeting

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has summoned a session of the Supreme Judicial Council, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources said that the CJP has also suggested the name of the Sindh High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Irfan Saadat Khan to fill one of the two vacancies of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The CJP has summoned a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council on October 20 (Friday) in the Supreme Court premises, sources said.

There are two seats of judges presently vacant in the apex court.

The chief justice has also stressed on resolving the mounting backlog of cases in the supreme court, sources added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.