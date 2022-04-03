SC takes notice of constitutional situation after no-trust move rejection

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken notice of the existing situation in the country after a no-trust motion rejected in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial reached the Supreme Court after consultations with brother judges over the constitutional situation.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial directed that any material with regard to constitutional petition might be submitted to the institution branch.

Earlier, the officers and staff of the institution branch of the apex court also reached the court.

Earlier, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa in a letter intimated the CJP about the proceedings in the National Assembly.

The CJP consulted over the situation with brother judges, sources said.

The apex court has been approached against a ruling from National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to reject no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition against the ruling was submitted by a counsel representing PPP Senator Nayyar Bukhari, asked the Supreme Court to hear the petition on Sunday.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari reached the supreme court and said that all unconstitutional steps will be challenged.

Moreover, President Supreme Court Bar Ahsan Bhoon has called the CJP to take notice of the situation and remove the unconstitutional step.

Talking to media, Ahsan Bhoon said that a constitutional petition against the step has been prepared and will be filed in the court today. “There is no constitutional justification for dissolution of the assembly,” he added.

