CJP takes suo motu notice of govt’s interference in criminal justice system

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has taken a suo motu notice of the perceived interference of the government office-bearers in the criminal justice system of the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial took the suo motu notice of the government’s interference in the independence of prosecution following the recommendations of an SC judge.

CJP Bandial fixed the hearing of the suo motu case regarding the government’s interference in the criminal justice system on May 19 (tomorrow).

A press release read that the suo motu notice was taken following an SC judge’s recommendations regarding the ‘perceived interference in independence of prosecution branch in performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in the government doay.”

It read, “It is apprehended that such perceived intereference may influence prosecution of cases, tampering/disappearing of evidence in courts or in possession of prosecuting agencies and transfer/postings of officers on key posts.”

“Such actions, along with media reports to modify accountability laws, are likely to undermine the functioning of the criminal justice system in the country and that tantamount to violation of fundamental rights affecting the society as a whole and eroding the confidence of the people in the rule of law and constitutionalism in the country.

It further stated that the chief justice will hear the matter on May 19 at 1:00 pm before a five-member larger bench.

It may be noted here that Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi had written a letter to the CJP Bandial regarding the interference of the key government personalities in different cases.

